Rays Spring Training game tickets to go on sale 10 a.m. Monday

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe hits a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tickets to 2021 Rays Spring Training games will go on sale to the public Monday at 10 a.m., the team announced Tuesday.

Fans can purchase their tickets via the MLB Ballpark app, which can be found in the App Store and Google Play, and RaysBaseball.com.

Fans who sign up for the Rays Insider, the official email newsletter, will have the opportunity to participate in a special online presale on Friday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. The registration deadline to be eligible for this presale is Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 12 p.m

Rays Season Members will have the opportunity to purchase Spring Training single-game tickets during an online presale on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m.

Spring Training runs from Feb. 26 till March 29.