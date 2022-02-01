Rays single-game tickets to go on sale soon

A general view of Tropicana Field during Tampa Bay Rays baseball practice, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays will start selling single-game tickets to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The tickets are for home games at St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field. They can be purchased online at RaysBaseball.com or via the MLB Ballpark app.

The Rays also released their promotional schedule. The team will give fans promotional items, such as jerseys and bobbleheads on the following dates:

For all fans (while supplies last):

Saturday, April 23 vs. Red Sox­­—Bobblehead presented by DEX Imaging

Friday, May 27 vs. Yankees—Chain Necklace presented by DEX Imaging

Tuesday, June 21 vs. Yankees—Bobblehead presented by Bally Sports Sun

Saturday, July 16 vs. Orioles—Bobblehead presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Saturday, July 30 vs. Guardians—Devil Rays Basketball Jersey

Saturday, August 20 vs. Royals—Cooler

Saturday, September 24 vs. Blue Jays—Tote Bag presented by MLB Network

For fans 14 years and under (while supplies last):

Sunday, April 10 vs. Orioles—Pop It presented by Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Sunday, April 24 vs. Red Sox—Jersey Socks presented by Bally Sports Sun

Sunday, May 1 vs. Twins—Sunglasses presented by Bally Sports Sun

Sunday, May 15 vs. Blue Jays—Snap Bracelet presented by Spectrum

Sunday, May 29 vs. Yankees—Sweatshirt Drawstring Bag presented by Morgan Automotive Group

Sunday, June 5 vs. White Sox—Stovepipe Hat

Sunday, June 26 vs. Pirates—Raymond Reversible Headband

Sunday, July 31 vs. Guardians—Cereal Bowl & Cup Set presented by Tropicana

The team will wear their white alternate throwback Devil Rays jerseys and navy blue retro caps at home when they play the Twins on April 30, the Yankees on May 28, the Guardians on July 30, the Royals on Aug. 20 and the Blue Jays on Sept. 24.