Tampa Bay Rays’ Mike Zunino, right, shakes hands with Kevin Kiermaier (39) after Zunino hit a two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ken Giles during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have brought back catcher Mike Zunino on a 1 year deal with a club option for 2021.

The deal is $4.5 million with a 2021 club option worth another $4.5 million with the potential to grow to 5.25 million with incentives.

Zunino hit .165 with nine home runs and 32 RBI’s in 90 games for the Rays.