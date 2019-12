FILE – In this March 7, 2017, file photo, Japan’s Yoshitomo Tsutsugo hits a two-run shot against Cuba’s pitcher Jonder Martinez in the seventh inning of their first round game of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo. Tsutsugo has been made available to major league teams through the posting process by Yokohaha of Japan’s Central League. Major league clubs have until 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 19, 2019, to bid for Tsutsugo, who turns 28 on Nov. 26. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are adding offense after signing Japanese outfielder/infielder Yoshitomo Tsutsugo.

According to Marc Topkin, Tsutsugo,28, and the team have agreed on a two-year, $12 million deal. The Rays will also be paying Tsutsugo’s former team the Yokohama DeNA BayStars a $2.4 million release fee.

Tsutsugo has hit over 20 home runs the last six years with his former club and can play many positions including first base, third base, and left and right field.