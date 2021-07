Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Rich Hill throws during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have dished veteran pitcher Rich Hill to the New York Mets, according to multiple reports.

In exchange, the Mets are reportedly sending the Rays veteran reliever Tommy Hunter and a versatile position player, Matt Dyer.

If deal is completed, the Mets would become Rich Hill’s 11th major-league team. Return to Rays, as reported by @JoelSherman1, would be reliever Tommy Hunter and Class A C/IF/OF Matt Dyer, Mets’ fourth-round pick out of the University of Arizona in 2020. Again: Not yet official. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 23, 2021

Hill started 19 games for the Rays this season recording a 6-4 record over that stretch. His current ERA is 3.87, which is the highest it has been since 2013 when he was with the Cleveland Indians.