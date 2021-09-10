Rays selling $10 tickets, $5 beers for remaining home games of regular season

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Dietrich Enns, right, celebrates with catcher Mike Zunino after defeating the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to go out to a ball game but can’t afford high-priced tickets? The Tampa Bay Rays announced Friday it will be selling discounted tickets for the final homestand of the 2021 regular season.

Tickets for the remaining home games against the Detroit Tigers (Sept. 16-19), Toronto Blue Jays (Sept. 20-22), and Miami Marlins (Sept. 24-26) start at $10.

Tickets are now available for each game at the $10 price in the Lower Reserved (Sections 129-149) and GTE Financial Party Deck sections. Tickets are available only online through RaysBaseball.com and the MLB Ballpark app. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

In addition to the discounted ticket offer, fans can take advantage of concession specials, including:

$5 Budweiser and Bud Lights

$4 Coca-Cola soft drinks

$5 Popcorn and candy

“Let’s welcome the ballclub back from the road with energized Tropicana Field crowds,” said Rays President Matt Silverman. “The players will really appreciate the extra support from our fans during this last homestand and important stretch of the pennant race.”

The Rays have the best record in the American League at 88-52, and the second-best record in the majors.