Rays sell out $2 tickets for 3 home games

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
rays for web_1558838540043.JPG.jpg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays’ latest attempt to fill seats at the Trop appears to have been a success.

The Rays organization announced Monday they had sold out the $2 tickets that were up for grabs for the next three home games.

The team announced the ticket deal last week. They made thousands of the $2 tickets available to games being played at Tropicana Field on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All three games are against the Baltimore Orioles.

According to the Rays, the $2 ticket allotment for the games was sold out. Tickets in other seating areas are still available.

In addition to the low ticket price, fans who attend can also buy $2 peanuts and $2 fountain drinks. That special is available to anyone attending the game, no matter how much they paid for their ticket.

The $2 ticket deal comes on the heels of a limited flash sale where the Rays offered $5 tickets to five games. Only two of those games sold out.

The discount ticket sales come after years of a steady decline in attendance at Rays home games. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss