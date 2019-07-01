Rays sell out $2 tickets for 3 home games

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays’ latest attempt to fill seats at the Trop appears to have been a success.

The Rays organization announced Monday they had sold out the $2 tickets that were up for grabs for the next three home games.

The team announced the ticket deal last week. They made thousands of the $2 tickets available to games being played at Tropicana Field on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. All three games are against the Baltimore Orioles.

According to the Rays, the $2 ticket allotment for the games was sold out. Tickets in other seating areas are still available.

Our $2 ticket allotment is sold out…



But don't forget, everyone still gets $2 peanuts and fountain drinks for this series!#RaysUp https://t.co/nvr09nLm24 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 1, 2019

In addition to the low ticket price, fans who attend can also buy $2 peanuts and $2 fountain drinks. That special is available to anyone attending the game, no matter how much they paid for their ticket.

The $2 ticket deal comes on the heels of a limited flash sale where the Rays offered $5 tickets to five games. Only two of those games sold out.

The discount ticket sales come after years of a steady decline in attendance at Rays home games.

