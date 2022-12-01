PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays are searching for a new spring training location after Charlotte Sports Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ian.

In a joint statement from the Rays and Charlotte County, the organizations said they determined there is not enough time to fix up the park before 2023 spring training begins.

“We are all disappointed for the residents of Charlotte County and the fans there,” the statement said. “The community is in the thoughts and hearts of the Rays, and the team will continue to support recovery efforts.”

The Rays will work with the county on a plan for restoring the stadium, the organizations said.