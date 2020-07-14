Rays season preps include hot days outside the Trop

ST PETERSBURG, FL – JULY 1: Blake Snell #4 of the Tampa Bay Rays throws a pitch in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros on July 1, 2018 at Tropicana Field in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Rays Manager Kevin Cash said, before his club’s summer camp at Tropicana Field, that he wanted to make sure to get time outside in the heat for the key members of his big league roster.

On Monday, pitchers Charlie Morton, Blake Snell, and Anthony Banda threw at an undisclosed location with Cash present.

“Really happy with their performance,” Cash said. “Getting them outside and everybody breaking a sweat.”

The outside workout was run simultaneously to the simulated game taking place inside the Trop and also included outfielders running down batted balls in the bright sun.

“Charlie (Morton) had five innings,” Cash said. “Blake (Snell) basically had three.”

By the fifth inning of the outside game, Cash said he thought players were showing signs of fatigue but noted the benefit of testing their endurance in extreme heat, something that awaits the Rays on road trips in August and early September.

Last week, Morton pitched four strong innings in a simulated game inside the Trop. Morton said after his performance that he feels like he can go four to five innings quickly during the early portion of the season.