Rays, Rowdies committing $100,000 per year to support causes fighting against racism

Rays

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies have released a joint statement following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

In a statement, the teams said “that words are not enough and have never been enough. We need continued action and a re-education of our culture. We are committing $100,000 per year to supporting causes in the fight against systemic racism.:

The teams said they will identify and share the organizations that would be receiving the funds in the coming days.

