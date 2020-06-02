Rays, Rowdies committing $100,000 per year to support causes fighting against racism

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies have released a joint statement following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

In a statement, the teams said “that words are not enough and have never been enough. We need continued action and a re-education of our culture. We are committing $100,000 per year to supporting causes in the fight against systemic racism.:

The teams said they will identify and share the organizations that would be receiving the funds in the coming days.

Following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer, we have engaged in conversations with community leaders and our Diversity and Inclusion Committee.



The Rays and Rowdies are issuing the following statement: pic.twitter.com/FxCmKn8Jll — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 2, 2020

