Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill delivers to a Pittsburgh Pirates batter during the second inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Rays are continuing to add to their pitching depth signing left-handed pitcher Rich Hill, according to multiple reports.

Details of the agreement – which is pending a physical – are not yet known.

Hill, who turns 41 next month, spent last season – his 16th in the majors – with the Minnesota Twins.

Hill went 2-2 with a 3.08 ERA across 8 starts in 2020.