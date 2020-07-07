Rays Chaz Roe missed start of ‘Spring Training 2.0’ because of blister

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Chaz Roe works against the Baltimore Orioles during a spring training baseball game Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite the rumors and the speculations swirling around his absence from the field, the Rays pitcher, Chaz Roe, confirmed he missed the start of “Spring Training 2.0” because of a blister on his throwing hand.

“I had a blister on my finger that got infected,” he said in a Zoom call on Tuesday morning. “I don’t care what people speculate.”

Roe said after alerting the trainers they decided it would be best for him to stay off of the field. The move was a “precautionary” move.

Roe said it caused him to miss about one week of throwing but, now, the blister on his middle finger is completely healed.

Roe, who recently traveled from Kentucky to Florida without his family, said he had been throwing into a net in his backyard for about six weeks before he could get into an open facility.

He officially returned to action on Monday.

Roe appeared in 71 games last season pitching 51 innings and striking out 65 batters finishing the year with a 4.06 ERA.

MORE ON THE RAYS