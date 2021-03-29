Rays reliever Nick Anderson likely to miss first half of season with elbow injury

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – Nick Anderson, one of the top relievers for the Tampa Bay Rays, will likely miss the first half of the season due to a partially-torn ligament in his elbow.

“I am relieved in the sense that there is a reason why I have been feeling the way I have been feeling,” Anderson admitted on Friday morning. “So I don’t think anyone should be cheerful necessarily about being injured but, one, I don’t have to do surgery and I have faith in the training staff and it should be a great recovery and, honestly, it has been kind of stressful trying to figure out what has been going on.”

Anderson has not been himself on the mound, facing six hitters and allowing four hits on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. He described feeling “weird” but he could not pinpoint the issue.

“I thought it was a mechanics thing like something changed,” he said. “There was no certain point that I really felt something besides the other day in Bradenton.”

He felt an extreme tightness for the first time since he started to focus on fixing an unknown issue.

“It kind of got extra tight,” he said, “and maybe, I do not know, maybe that is when it happened. Maybe that is when it flared up. I do not really know but it has been a constant nagging thing I have been trying to fix but it didn’t work.”

Now Anderson is following a plan that will hopefully work in his favor. He will not throw a baseball for the next eight weeks. Then, he will start rehabbing. A throwing program will follow that rehab program.

“I am probably going to do some PRP or stem cell,” he added. “There are a bunch of different things. Like I said, this is still pretty new, a lot of info to take in, so I am going to look at those options because, if I am not going to be throwing for eight weeks, it is like, ‘Why not? Why not put something in the elbow to potentially help if there is not a downside to it?’”

“PRP” refers to platelet-rich plasma injections, which can stimulate the natural healing process.

“I guess the timeline has not really been discussed about that,” said Anderson, “but I guess the sooner the better. The thing is to not do something that extends those eight weeks, whatever I can get done that allows me to pick up a ball in eight weeks we are kind of all for it.”