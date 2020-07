Tampa Bay Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier, right, celebrates his 3-run home run in the second inning against the Houston Astros with Avisail Garcia (24) during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Rays fans rejoice! Major League Baseball has released the 2020 Rays schedule with the season set to kick off Friday, July 24.

The Rays 2020 schedule includes a July 24 opener at home against the Blue Jays at 6:40 P.M with a 10-game stretch against the Red Sox and Yankees from August 4- August 13.

Here ya go #Rays fans! 10 straight games against Yankees and Red Sox in August. https://t.co/jTfM8uJjoG — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) July 6, 2020

The Rays regular season is currently scheduled to end on Sept. 27 against the Phillies. For a detailed look at the Rays’ schedule, click here.