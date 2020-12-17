LIVE NOW /
Rays re-sign C Mike Zunino to $3 million, 1-year deal

In this Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 file photo, Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino looks toward the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. The Tampa Bay Rays signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a $2 million, one-year contract Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 that includes a club option for 2022.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have re-signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a $3 million, one-year contract that includes with a club option for 2022.

He has a $2 million salary and a $4 million club option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.

The Rays also agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers David Hess and Andrew Kittredge, and catcher Joe Odom. All three received invites to major league spring training.

