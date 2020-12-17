Rays re-sign C Mike Zunino to $3 million, 1-year deal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have re-signed free agent catcher Mike Zunino to a $3 million, one-year contract that includes with a club option for 2022.
He has a $2 million salary and a $4 million club option for 2022 with a $1 million buyout.
The Rays also agreed to minor league contracts with right-handers David Hess and Andrew Kittredge, and catcher Joe Odom. All three received invites to major league spring training.
