Rays put pitcher Sherriff on restricted list, no return date

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Sherriff throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) – The Tampa Bay Rays have put reliever Ryan Sherriff on the restricted list without disclosing details about his absence.

Manager Kevin Cash said there was no timetable for how long the 30-year-old lefty would be away.

Sherriff made his season debut Friday night, giving up two hits while getting one out in a 6-4 win over Miami. The Rays made the move with Sherriff before Saturday night’s game.

Sherriff pitched 10 games for the Rays last season, going 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in 9 2/3 innings. He pitched two hitless innings in the World Series.