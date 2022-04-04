TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Opening day for Major League Baseball is Thursday, and Tampa baseball fans won’t have to pay much to catch games this season.

According to a study done by time2play, the Tampa Bay Rays have the third cheapest cost for a day at the ballpark.

Based on data from the 2021 MLB season, a typical day at Tropicana field will cost fans $50.23. That includes the price of a ticket, parking, a hotdog and two beers.

That’s up from $37.53 in 2019, the last full season of baseball before the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, that was cheapest in the league according to the study.

According to the data, much of that increase can attributed to parking prices. The cost of parking at a Rays game has increased by $12.02 since 2019. That’s the biggest increase in the league, the study showed.

It also showed on average the Rays have the fourth cheapest ticket prices in the league at $23.31.

A couple of the Rays’ AL East rivals are among the most expensive trips to the ballpark in the league. The New York Yankees came in as the second most expensive at $102.70. The Boston Red Sox were third at $101.38.

The Chicago Cubs are the most expensive overall at $110.17.

If cheap beer is your thing, head to a Colorado Rockies game. Beer at the appropriately named Coors Field is just $3.00. The New York Mets are the most expensive at $11.75.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the cheapest hotdogs at just $2.00. The Washington Nationals top the list at $7.75.