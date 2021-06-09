Rays prospect Tyler Zombro released from hospital after being hit in the head by line drive

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, New York Yankees’ Tyler Zombro delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees in Tampa, Fla. Zombro was kept overnight at a hospital and remains in stable condition after being struck in the head by a line drive Thursday night, June 3, 2021, a frightening scene that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Tyler Zombro was discharged from Duke University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, six days after he was struck in the head by a line drive during a game.

“He and his family will remain in Durham and continue with his outpatient occupational and speech therapy. The Rays extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff caring for Tyler, and continue to be overwhelmed by the support for his recovery.” the Rays said.

Zombro was struck in the face by a line drive and immediately fell to the ground. His feet appeared to be shaking as an athletic trainer rushed to him. Zombro was taken off the field on a stretcher as teammates looked on.

Zombro has been in the Rays’ organization since 2017, when he signed as an undrafted free agent out of George Mason. He has a 3.18 ERA this season.