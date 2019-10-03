Rays postseason tickets on sale to the public Thursday

The AstroTurf at Tropicana Field is shown in this ultra wide angle lens photo before a baseball game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Now that the Tampa Bay Rays have reached the postseason for the first time in six years, you may be wondering where you can get tickets.

The team is scheduled to play their first two games against the Astros in Houston. Their guaranteed third game takes place at Tropicana Field on Monday. And you better move fast if you want to get tickets.

Tickets will go on sale at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The team is going mobile-only for the postseason, meaning fans must use the MLB Ballpark app on their smartphones to bring up tickets. The mobile-only tickets “prevent fraudulent tickets from being in the marketplace,” the team said.

