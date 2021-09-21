Rays postseason tickets go on sale on Thursday, September 30

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brett Phillips, right, is congratulated by Yandy Diaz after hitting a two-run home run off Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Jose Cisnero in the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – If you would like to watch the Tampa Bay Rays compete in a playoff game at Tropicana Field this year, you can purchase your tickets on Thursday, Sept. 30 beginning at 3 p.m.

The season ticket members as well as the Rays Insiders will receive information about presale opportunities in their inboxes.

If you subscribe to the Rays Insider newsletter by Tuesday, Sept. 28 at noon, you will receive access to a presale for tickets to the Wild Card Game and each potential Division Series game.

If you are interested in a postseason ticket package, which includes every potential Rays postseason home game, you can purchase a 2022 Traditional Season Membership here.

The postseason tickets will only be accepted on mobile devices and the security protocols, which include the prohibition of backpacks and large purses, remain in place for these games.

According to the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks are optional at Tropicana Field for guests fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fans, who are above the age of two and who are not fully vaccinated, are required to wear a mask at all times.

The Rays have 11 games remaining in the regular season and, currently, they lead the AL East by seven games. Their magic number to clinch a postseason berth is two and their magic number to clinch the division is five.