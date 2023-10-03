ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays will take on postseason baseball for the fifth consecutive year.

They will face the Texas Rangers at 3 p.m. and Rays leaders said they cannot wait to see the fan turnout.

“It’s very cool to be here with all of the fans and everything,” Rays Head Groundskeeper Dan Moeller said. “I love it.”

Moeller has worked in groundskeeping since the beginning. He’s been in charge of the diamond for nearly 25 years.

While most peoples’ eyes will be on the players today, Moeller’s are fixated somewhere else.

“It’s always in my office watching the game from the field, keeping an eye on the field and what’s happening out there,” Moeller said. “I’ve never actually watched one in the stands.”

Moeller said the only noticeable difference for playoff games are the logos on the field and, of course, the atmosphere.

“You just want to try and keep it as consistent as possible from day to day,” Moeller said. “They [players] don’t like to see a lot of change.”

Ray’s Ace Tyler Glasnow will start on the mound for today’s matchup.

It’s expected to be a high-scoring series with two of the best offenses in the league.

Team Manager Kevin Cash said they’re ready for it.

“There’s no doubt we play very well here,” Cash said. “I don’t know why but to be able to set it off at the Trop with our fans behind us should be exciting for our players, myself, and the entire organization.”

Tickets are going for as cheap as $20 online if the community would like to cheer on their home team in person.

There are also plenty of opportunities to root on the Rays outside the ballpark. Several businesses are offering freebies to help you out.

Below is a list of locations to pick up free ‘Rays Up’ yard signs and car flags:

The Avenue, 330 First Ave. S, St. Petersburg.

Chicken Salad Chick, 1221 Fourth St. N, St. Petersburg.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium, 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater.

Coppertail Brewing Co., 2601 E Second Ave., Tampa.

Crown Honda, 7671 U.S. 19 N, Pinellas Park.

Kane’s Furniture, 6222 N Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa; and 4501 34th St, N, St. Petersburg.

Suncoast Credit Union, 1022 Central Ave., St. Petersburg; and 2120 34th St. S, St. Petersburg.

The freebies are available while supplies last.