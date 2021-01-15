Rays plan to have limited number of fans at 2021 home games

Tampa Bay Rays fans hold up a banner during the ninth inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have confirmed fans will be able to attend home games this spring at Tropicana Field.

Seating will be limited to around 7,000 per game, however the plan is evolving.

“We know that how we start the season and how we we end will be dramatically different,” team president Matt Silverman told the Tampa Bay Times on Friday. “In all cases, we will keep health as a top priority.”

The parent company of the Tampa Bay Lightning announced this past week that they will open the new season without fans due to the rise in coronavirus cases. The organization had previously been planning to admit about 3,800 per game before the new announcement.

MLB allowed a limited number of fans, about 11,500 per game, under a distanced-pods plan, for the National League Championship Series and World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Rays are coming off one of their most successful seasons in team history, finishing with the best record in the American League and a World Series appearance.