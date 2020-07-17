Rays place Meadows on IL following positive coronavirus test

Tampa Bay Rays’ Austin Meadows, right, high fives Tommy Pham after Meadows hit a two-run home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays All-Star outfielder Austin Meadows has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team has placed Meadows on the IL following the announcement but not specify if he was symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Meadows consented for Rays to disclose information about his positive test.

The news comes following the return of pitcher Tyler Glasnow who missed the first week of summer workouts because he was sick with COVID-19.

A representative for the team said Glasonow tested positive for the coronavirus during intake screening, but had only mild cold symptoms.

The Rays have added left handed reliever Aaron Loup to their 40-man roster.

