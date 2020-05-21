ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell underwent a decompression procedure on his right ulnar nerve and is scheduled to begin strength and mobility exercises next week.
The team says Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on the 25-year-old right-hander in Los Angeles, removing scar tissue from the area of the nerve.
Honeywell hasn’t pitched in a minor league game since September 2017.
He had Tommy John surgery in February 2018. He also had surgery to repair a right elbow fracture in June 2019.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Expert: US nursing homes were ‘largely unprepared’ for pandemic
- FBI says Texas naval base shooting is ‘terrorism-related’
- Highlands sheriff warns of COVID-19 task force scheme
- St. Pete Beach raises parking costs to cover additional cleaning, law enforcement
- Rays pitching prospect Honeywell has elbow procedure