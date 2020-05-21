Rays pitching prospect Honeywell has elbow procedure

Breaking News
In this July 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. Team pitcher Brent Honeywell, of the Tampa Bay Rays, throws during the first inning of the All-Star Futures baseball game against the World Team in Miami. Honeywell, one the club’s top minor league prospect, has a chance of earning a spot on the Rays’ roster coming out of spring training. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays pitching prospect Brent Honeywell underwent a decompression procedure on his right ulnar nerve and is scheduled to begin strength and mobility exercises next week.

The team says Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure on the 25-year-old right-hander in Los Angeles, removing scar tissue from the area of the nerve.

Honeywell hasn’t pitched in a minor league game since September 2017.

He had Tommy John surgery in February 2018. He also had surgery to repair a right elbow fracture in June 2019.

