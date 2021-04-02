Rays pitching Hill and Archer in third game of 2021 season

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The key to the combination is the contrast between the two arms. The Tampa Bay Rays plan to start the third game of the season with Rich Hill on the mound but the team has already confirmed Chris Archer will follow him in that game.

“You got a left hander and, then, a righty throwing,” said the Rays manager Kevin Cash. “One with a big curve ball and one with a sharp slider, a little different velocities there so we value that and, hopefully, it works as far as tomorrow goes.”

Hill joined the Rays organization in February after spending the 2020 season with the Minnesota Twins.

Archer, who started his career with the Rays, rejoined the team earlier this year.

“At this point, I do not think I could be any more excited,” said Archer on Friday afternoon. “Tomorrow might be a different story but I am super exited to watch and to support. For me, it is a waste of energy if I get fired up too too early.”

The pair is preparing for a split at some point this season, but currently Archer is content in this role.

“I talked to Erik [Neander] about doing whatever is best for the team,” said Archer. “And in some cases, this is what is best for the team.”

The Rays have two more games against the Miami Marlins in their first series of the 2021 season.