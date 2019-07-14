Rays pitchers had combined perfect games until a ground ball hit in the 9th by Orioles

Tampa Bay Rays pitchers Ryan Yarbrough (48) and Ryne Stanek embrace after giving an interview after a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Baltimore. The two pitchers had a combined perfect game through eight innings, until Orioles’ Hanser Alberto hit a single on Yarbrough’s first pitch in the ninth. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays’ bid for the first combined perfect game in major league history has ended with a leadoff single in the ninth inning by Baltimore’s Hanser Alberto.

The hit off reliever Ryan Yarbrough came Sunday at Camden Yards. Alberto hit an easy grounder to the right side, through the Rays’ overshifted infield.

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Tampa Bay’s try came two days after a pair of Los Angeles Angels pitchers teamed up for a no-hitter while wearing the jerseys of late teammate Tyler Skaggs.

Rays right-hander Ryne Stanek pitched the first two innings before Yarbrough took over.

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryne Stanek throws to a Baltimore Orioles batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 14, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game, Yarbrough retired 18 straight batters before Alberto’s hit.

The Rays have had only one no-hitter in franchise history, by Matt Garza against the Detroit Tigers on July 26, 2010.