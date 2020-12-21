Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow used photo of ‘Pharma Bro’ to get angry before games

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bays Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow had a unique way of getting himself pumped up prior to his starts with the Rays.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Glasnow used to look at a picture of Martin Shkreli before his starts.

Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for fraud in 2018 and is most well known for his price hike of the drug Daraprim.

Daraprim, which can be a life-saving drug, which is used to treat parasitic infections in patients with compromised immune systems. Under Shkreli, the drug went from $13.50 to $750 per pill overnight.

Shkreli is also known for attacking critics on social media and offering a bounty to anyone who could give him one of Hillary Clinton’s hairs.

Passan added in a later tweet that Glasnow has moved on to other methods of pre-game motivation, as athletes often do, making sure to shake up their routines when they hit a funk. But still is not a fan of Shkreli.