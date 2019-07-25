Rays pitcher Blake Snell to undergo elbow surgery, expected back in September

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Blake Snell, the starting pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, is expected to miss several weeks due to elbow surgery.

The Rays announced Thursday that 26-year-old Snell has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Monday, July 22. The team anticipates he will be out until September.

A doctor is set to perform arthroscopic surgery on Monday, July 29 to remove loose bodies in the left-handed pitcher’s left elbow. The surgery will be performed in St. Petersburg.

Snell tells WFLA’s Annie Sabo he noticed elbow discomfort three to four starts ago. He was playing catch Wednesday and says he felt something was wrong.

The star pitcher admits he was disappointed by the news and says the season has been tough for him injury wise. But he tells us he knows the team will be OK without him.

Snell won the 2018 AL Cy Young Award in 2018. He is 6-7 with a 4.28 ERA in 20 starts so far this season.

A representative for the Rays says the team will make a corresponding move to the active roster before Friday’s game in Toronto.

Diego Castillo has been listed as a probable starter for Friday’s game. Yonny Chirinos is the probable starter for Sunday’s game. A probable starter for Saturday has yet to be determined.