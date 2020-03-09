Rays pitcher Blake Snell returns to mound against Blue Jays

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The bottom of the first inning in the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday will be crucial for the man on the mound, Blake Snell.

Snell, a traditional starter for the Rays, has only pitched in one game this spring. He experienced soreness in his elbow so he has been extremely cautious. He threw a bullpen session on Friday and, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash, Snell will return to the mound to throw one inning against the Blue Jays.

“Hopefully really efficient, hopefully, he feels good,” said Cash, “and, then, start his buildup back up. We still are optimistic that this was just a minor thing. I think with him pitching today it kind of shows that. Now, we just have to do everything we can to keep him healthy and not rush anything, be smart with his buildup.”

LATEST RAYS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Rays manager on status of Blake Snell"

WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA NOW: Global health expert talks coronavirus, answers viewer questions after new cases confirmed in Florida"

Best products to disinfect home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Best products to disinfect home"

Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota adds more roundabouts to help traffic, make roads safer"

3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 dead after cement truck crash on I-75 in Sarasota"

Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hero dog locates missing Chihuahua"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Publix implements limit on cleaning product purchases due to coronavirus concerns"

Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senator Rick Scott at Port Tampa Bay to discuss coronavirus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss