Rays pitcher Blake Snell returns to mound against Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The bottom of the first inning in the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday will be crucial for the man on the mound, Blake Snell.

Snell, a traditional starter for the Rays, has only pitched in one game this spring. He experienced soreness in his elbow so he has been extremely cautious. He threw a bullpen session on Friday and, according to Rays manager Kevin Cash, Snell will return to the mound to throw one inning against the Blue Jays.

“Hopefully really efficient, hopefully, he feels good,” said Cash, “and, then, start his buildup back up. We still are optimistic that this was just a minor thing. I think with him pitching today it kind of shows that. Now, we just have to do everything we can to keep him healthy and not rush anything, be smart with his buildup.”

LATEST RAYS NEWS: