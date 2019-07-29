Rays pitcher Blake Snell undergoes elbow surgery

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell underwent successful elbow surgery on Monday to remove “loose bodies”.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Koco Eaton, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

Snell said in a conference call last week that he began noticing discomfort in his left elbow during his last three to four starts before the club placed him on the Injured List.

Snell is targeting a return in September. In 20 starts this season, he has a 6-7 record but ranks in the top ten in the American League in strikeouts with 136.