Rays owner Stu Sternberg apologizes won’t post sign promoting Montreal split-city plan

Tampa Bay Rays Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg greets people before a press conference at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Sternberg spoke about exploring the prospect of playing some future home games in Montreal. (Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays owner Stu Sternberg is publicly apologizing after receiving backlash about wanting to promote the Montreal split city plan during the upcoming Rays playoff games.

Sternberg spoke to Rays Radio before the Rays took on the Astros on Tuesday night.

“I’ve always said that baseball is meant to be fun – engaging and exciting. It brings a community together – I made a big mistake, a real mistake in trying to promote our sister city plan with a sign right now in our home ballpark. I absolutely should have known better and I’m sorry for that – I’m here to tell you and tell the fans that the sign is not going to go up,” Sternberg told Rays Radio.

The Rays announced in 2019 their plans to seek a split-season between Tropicana Field and a location in the Montreal area.

However, the idea has raised criticism from fans and city officials as the team’s lease at Tropicana Field runs through 2027.