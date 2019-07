After an epic bullpen collapse on Saturday, the Rays offense outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Rays rally from being down 8-1 to beat the Jays 10-9, returning the favor after the Blue Jays came back from 7-runs down Saturday.

Willy Adames hit the game-tying home run in the top of the 8th inning.

In the top of the 9th, Joey Wendle grounded out to second, scoring Austin Meadows…Rays win 10-9.

The Rays move to 60-48 on the year.