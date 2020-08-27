Rays-Orioles postpone Thursday’s game amid nationwide boycotts over Jacob Blake shooting

Tampa Bay Rays’ Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, of Japan, second from right, celebrates with Hunter Renfroe (11) after Tsutsugo hit a two-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 24, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Looking on is Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays- Baltimore Orioles game scheduled for Thursday evening will not be played following boycotts throughout the MLB, NBA and NHL in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

The Rays released a statement prior to the start of the game:

“Like the Orioles, our team struggled with the decision of whether to play this evening. The decision was made not to play, and we stand firmly with all those fighting for social justice and to end systemic racism.”

The Orioles later tweeted “After continued reflection and further dialogue, Orioles players have decided to not play tonight’s game against the Rays as they join athletes around the country in expressing solidarity with victims of social injustice and systemic racism.”

The Rays and Orioles game is one of six games currently not expected to play on Thursday night amid boycotts.

The Rays are scheduled to play in Miami against the Marlins on Friday. The game will be made up at a date to be determined in conjunction with Major League Baseball.

