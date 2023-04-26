Related video above: U.S. Army Reserve enlists 14 soldiers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Calling all Tampa Bay Rays fans! A portion of the Tropicana Field upper deck will be open to fans next week for the three-game series against the New York Yankees.

“It’s been a thrilling and historic start to our 25th anniversary season, and fan interest and excitement continues to grow throughout the Tampa Bay region,” Rays Chief Business Officer Bill Walsh said in a statement. “There’s especially high interest in this home series versus the Yankees, and we’re looking forward to Rays fans packing Tropicana Field all weekend long.”

Following the Rays’ historic 14-1 start at home, as well as an overall 20-4 record so far, thousands of additional seats in the 300 Level will be made available to fans. The newly available tickets start at just $39.

Fans wanting to purchase tickets can visit RaysBaseball.com or the MLB Ballpark app. Paper tickets, including print-at-home and PDF versions, will not be available or accepted.

The Rays will face the Yankees at Tropicana Field from May 5 to May 7.