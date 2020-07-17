Rays offering cutouts for fans, season ticket holders to fill seats in Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Tampa Bay Rays still want their fans in the stands. As a cutout that is.

The Rays announced Friday that fan cutouts are available for purchase for the 2020 season at Tropicana Field.

Cutout locations are general admission and are available for a limited time at raysbaseball.com/fancutouts. On the website, there are step-by-step instructions for fans on how to upload a photo for the cutout.

Cutouts are $40 each for season ticket holders and $60 each for all other fans. Season ticket holders will receive an email with a unique code in order to receive their discount.

“We’re excited to offer this opportunity to our fans during this extraordinary point in history,” said Rays Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services Eric Weisberg. “This is a way for our fans to feel like they are part of the action at Tropicana Field, and at the end of the season, they will get to take home a game-used souvenir.”

Cutouts will be installed in waves depending on when the photo is uploaded.

At the end of the 2020 season, fans will be able to take home their cutout(s). Details about cutout pick-up will be given out after the 2020 season. Cutouts cannot be mailed.

The cutouts are made of Coroplast and are 18″ wide x 30″ tall.

Kansas City Royals are also offering season ticket holders the chance to have their pictures on cutouts in Kauffman Stadium as well.

