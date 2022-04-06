TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Rays signed outfielder Manuel Margot to a two-year, $19 million dollar contract extension.

The 27-year-old, who was set to become a free agent after the 2022 season, will get $7 million in 2023 and $10 million in 2024. It also has a $12 million mutual option or a $2 million buyout in 2025.

Margot came to the Rays in trade with the San Diego Padres before the 2020 season.

He’s played all three outfield positions for the Rays in two seasons and had the most productive season of his career last year. He finished the season hitting .254 with 10 home runs and 57 RBI.

It’s the second move the Rays have made in their outfield this Spring Training. They also traded left fielder Austin Meadows to the Detroit Tigers on Monday.