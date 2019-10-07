Rays-Astros Game 3: Tickets, parking information and more

Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate on the field after they defeated the Toronto Blue Jays and clinched an MLB American League wild-card berth in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s do or die for the Tampa Bay Rays.

The team is down two games in the division series against the Houston Astros.

The first pitch is at 1:05 p.m.

Ahead of the big game, players returned to the field yesterday for a workout and Mayor Jane Castor raised a flag at city hall to show support.

Those within the Rays organization said they’re prepared for everything and are ready for whatever may happen this postseason.

Tickets for the game went on sale on Friday and are pretty much sold out.

Limited tickets are still available on the MLB’s website and cost between $40 and $186.

For $5, fans can park at the Sundial garage, 117 Second Street North or the SouthCore lot, 101 First Avenue South.

Parking is also available at the Mahaffey Theater for $10.

A shuttle will take fans to and from the stadium from the theater and the SouthCore garage two hours before the game and will be available until one hour after the game.

