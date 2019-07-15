Rays’ Nate Lowe named American League Player of the Week

TAMPA (WFLA) – Major League Baseball has announced that Rays First Baseman Nate Lowe, along with the Colorado Rockies Daniel Murphy have been named W.B Mason Players of the Week.

This is a first for Lowe, who was recently called up to Rays back on July 4.

Lowe has been a monster at the plate hitting .471 with six runs scored, three home runs, and seven RBI’s over the last four games.

As far as the season goes, Lowe is hitting .299 with 5 homers and 11 RBI.

The Rays are set to begin a 4-game series against the first place New York Yankees who currently have a six-game lead over the Rays.

This is the Rays second player to take home the award joining Austin Meadows.

The Rays currently lead the AL Wild Card race with a 1.5 game lead.