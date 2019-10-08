Rays must win Game 4 to stay alive in postseason

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Monday was the Rays first postseason game at home since 2013.

More than 32,000 fans witnessed the team force a Game 4 in the series, winning 10-3 with four home runs.

According to fans, Tropicana Field hasn’t been this electric since the team’s last postseason run. Players said it was exciting seeing fans with Rays Up towels.

“When you pitch in a postseason, you’re fighting emotions, you’re pretty energetic. Physically, a lot of times, obviously, it’s October, end of the regular season, you’re kind of in a spot where you really haven’t been.all year and the key is to find balance and I think I’ve got to that spot,” said Pitcher Charlie Morton who helped lead the team to victory Monday.

After the game, 8 On Your Side spoke to longtime Rays fan Obie Hernandez who told us the first two games were heartbreakers, but he believes the team can go all the way.

“It’s rough when losing two at Houston but I think we got good home field advantage here and it’s looking rough on Houston right now and I think we’ll come up on top but it’s going to be a battle until the end,” said Hernandez.

The Rays face the Astros for Game 4 on Tuesday evening.

The first pitch is slated for 7:07 p.m.

