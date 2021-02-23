Rays motivated by 2020 World Series loss

LIVE NOW /
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays nearly captured a World Series title in 2020.

However, they fell short of winning that championship losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games.

Kevin Kiermaier, who has been with the Rays for his entire professional career, says that loss was not a disappointment stating he and his teammates are proud of everything they accomplished in the postseason and they hope to build on it this season.

“Coming up short like that is going to give you that drive, that motivation,” he said on Tuesday. “I know I think about it several times a week where we wanted to finish it the right way, which we did not accomplish, and, now, it is just trying to figure out what can we do to get better as a team, as a whole, and try to get back to that situation and come out on top and we have a team that is really capable of doing that.”

The Rays kickoff spring training on Feb. 28 against the Atlanta Braves.

