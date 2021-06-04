Rays minor league pitcher hospitalized after taking liner to head

New York Yankees’ Tyler Zombro delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of a spring training baseball game against the New York Yankees Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

DURHAM, N.C. (AP/WFLA) — Tyler Zombro, a minor league pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, is in stable condition after being hit in the head by a line drive during a game.

The frightening scene prompted the Triple-A Durham Bulls to suspend its game Thursday night in North Carolina.

Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp line drive from Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. Zombro crumbled awkwardly to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound.

In a statement released late Thursday night, the Rays said Zombro was taken to Duke University Hospital in Durham and “is in stable condition.”

“He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation,” the statement said. “Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates.”

Rays pitchers Shane McClanahan and Ryan Thompson expressed support for Zombro on Twitter after the incident.

“We are all praying for you Z,” McClanahan wrote.

“NOW is the time to fully utilize the power of prayer,” Thompson said. “Love you Z.”