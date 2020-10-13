Rays Manuel Margot makes stunning catch, flips over wall to catch foul ball

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WFLA) – It is the catch that pulled you out of your seat, toward your television screen, and, possibly, over the coffee table directly in front of you.

I have an active imagination but, if you survived a stunt similar to the stunt Manuel Margot survived in the top of the second inning, I want to meet you.

His teammates called it “unbelievable” and “incredible” and “amazing” and it was all of those words with an added splash of intensity.

“I was really not thinking about the wall,” said Margot. “I was thinking about catching the ball.”

Margot is a competitor and he knew, if he caught that baseball, the Rays would be heading to the dugout and, then, to the plate. The Astros had runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the second inning.

Game 2 starter Charlie Morton was on the mound for the Rays and needed a break.

“Manny’s great. He had a huge game,” said Morton. “That play was unbelievable. I am glad he was ok but that play was unbelievable.”

Yes, the players felt a pang of panic as Margot leaped into the air to catch a foul ball hit by George Springer, extended himself over the wall in right field, and flipping over the wall.

“Approaching it,” Margot said, “you do not really realize how high it is. Once I started to flip and realize it was a drop, I did get scared.”

Margot did seem to be shaken after he stood with his arm above his head proudly showing he did, in fact, hold onto the baseball.

When he was asked which play he enjoyed the most, that catch or the three-run home run he hit into center field in the bottom of the first inning, he responded immediately.

“Definitely the home run,” said Margot, “because the home run did not hurt and it gave us the lead so the home run for sure.”

“He is just such a humble kid,” said the Rays shortstop, Willy Adames, “and he works hard and I am just happy for him that he is performing the way he is in the postseason.”

Margot has hit three home runs this postseason and he currently has eight RBIs in seven postseason games.

In the regular season Margot hit one home run and had 11 RBIs in 47 games with the Rays.

“He is getting pitches,” said the Rays manager, Kevin Cash. “He is feeling it and I am certainly not going to get in the way of it.”