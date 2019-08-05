Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Rays lose pitcher Yonny Chirinos for likely a month

Rays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos has been placed on the club’s 10-day injured list with inflammation in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Manager Kevin Cash gave a grim picture when he told reporters Monday that Chirinos will likely miss up to four weeks.

Pitcher Austin Pruitt has been called from Triple-A Durham and will fill Chirinos’ spot on the roster. It is unclear how the Rays plan to fill that void in the coming weeks. Cash said that the club will explore internal options as well as call-ups.

Chirinos was pulled from Sunday’s game after throwing 63 pitches in five innings of work. He said that the discomfort began at some point during the fourth inning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss