Rays lose pitcher Yonny Chirinos for likely a month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Yonny Chirinos has been placed on the club’s 10-day injured list with inflammation in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Manager Kevin Cash gave a grim picture when he told reporters Monday that Chirinos will likely miss up to four weeks.

Pitcher Austin Pruitt has been called from Triple-A Durham and will fill Chirinos’ spot on the roster. It is unclear how the Rays plan to fill that void in the coming weeks. Cash said that the club will explore internal options as well as call-ups.

Chirinos was pulled from Sunday’s game after throwing 63 pitches in five innings of work. He said that the discomfort began at some point during the fourth inning.