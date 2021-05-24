Rays look to extend win streak in final game of series against Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are tied for the best record in the American League with 29 wins and 19 losses.

The 10 wins that have pushed the Rays wins over .500 occurred in the past 10 games. Yes, the Rays have won 10 games in a row, just three wins shy of setting the lengthiest winning streak in franchise history.

The team has outscored its opponents 81 to 35, has come from behind six times and has overcome multiple run deficits five times over their streak.

The Rays will attempt to add to it on Monday afternoon in the team’s final game of its four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ryan Yarbrough started at pitcher for the Rays. He has only started five games this season and is winless in his past 22 starts. However, Rays manager Kevin Cash stated he is confident in his abilities regardless of when he is utilized on the mound.

“He is one of our best,” Cash said before the game, “and if there is a need to start him, we will do it. If there is a need to have an opener in front of him, we will do it but I think, from yesterday, fairly obvious the decisions that were in the game, the bullpen was heavily taxed because of the last two nights or two days and, even coming back from the Baltimore series, it was just a heavy workload on those guys and we are looking for Yarbs to go do his thing and, hopefully, get us really deep in the ball game.”