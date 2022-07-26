TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier and catcher Mike Zunino will miss the remainder of the season, it was announced Monday.

Manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier will have left hip labrum surgery. Zunino, who has not played since June 9, will undergo surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome below his collar bone.

Zunino’s contract is up after this season. Kiermaier is also in the last guaranteed year of his contract, with a team option for next year.

The Rays fell 5-1 to the Baltimore Orioles Monday night.