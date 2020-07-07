Rays infielder Joey Wendle on pitching staff: ‘We have a fantastic pitching staff top to bottom’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have their eyes on the prize this season. The team has been built to win and, despite the hurdles already dotting the journey to the World Series, the Rays are prepared to dodge them.

They have depth in every position group and, if you doubted their depth on the mound, you should listen to Joey Wendle’s thoughts on the Rays pitching staff.

“I do not particularly want to face anybody on our team,” he admitted on Tuesday afternoon. “We have a fantastic pitching staff top to bottom.”

Wendle who is entering his third season with the Rays mentioned “the pitching lab,” and, if a guessing game is permitted here, it seems to be the main stage for the pitchers to strut their stuff in this second round of spring training.

Although the access to the players is extremely limited at this point in time, they are visible to the media when they are training on the main field. However, this “lab” has been erected in a “little tunnel” separated from the main field.

Wendle said he stood in there, at the plate against, possibly, three of the best arms in baseball, to work on his timing and on his swing.

The Rays three starters are Charlie Morton, Blake Snell, and Tyler Glasnow.

“Timing at the plate,” said Wendle, “that is something that was harder to replicate at home. I was not able to get any live at bats so I think every at bat in spring training will be valuable.”

