Rays host Red Sox, Yankees in final homestand series

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays are returning to Tropicana Field to conclude their 2019 regular-season home schedule. They will face off in a six-game homestand against the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Below is more information on the six-game homestand:

Friday, Sept. 20 vs Boston Red Sox

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Gates open: 5:40 p.m.

The Rays will hold their Roberto Clemente Day celebration to honor the life and career of the Hall of Famer as part of Hispanic Heritage Month

Roberto Clemente Day Food Drive: From 3:00–8:00 p.m., fans can drop off non-perishable food donations outside Gates 1, 4 and 6. Fans who donate will receive a complimentary ticket voucher valid for a 2020 regular-season home game.

Beer Special: $5 Budweisers on the Budweiser Porch

Saturday, Sept. 21 vs Boston Red Sox

First pitch: 6:10 p.m.

Gates open: 4:40 p.m.

Devil Rays Day: The Rays will wear their Majestic Athletic white alternate throwback Devil Rays jerseys and navy blue New Era retro caps, which debuted during last year’s 20th anniversary celebration season.

Sunday, Sept. 22 vs Boston Red Sox

First pitch: 1:10 p.m.

Gates open: 11:40 a.m.

Every Sunday home game will feature free parking for cars with four or more passengers and a variety of postgame activities for kids, including Kids Run the Bases and a DJ Kitty Dance Party.

Two Rays players will sign autographs for kids 14 years and under along the right-field stands from 12:00–12:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 23 vs. Boston Red Sox

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Gates open: 5:40 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24 vs New York Yankees

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Gates open: 5:40 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 25 vs New York Yankees

First pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Gates open: 5:40 p.m.

For more information on the Rays homestand and to purchase tickets, click here.