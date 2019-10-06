Rays host first postseason game in 6 years

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – For the first time in six years, the Tampa Bay Rays are hosting a postseason game.

Monday’s game will be the third game in the ALDS series against the Houston Astros. The Rays must win the game in order to keep playing in the postseason.

From city hall to the city’s lights, Tampa Bay is bleeding blue for the Tampa Bay Rays and their run in the postseason.

“Just shows you how great the Tampa Bay area is. The Bucs are here. The Lightning are here. Everybody came together to support our Rays,” said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor at Saturday night’s Game 2 watch party.

Those within the Rays organization say they prepare for everything and are ready for whatever will happen in the postseason.

“We are ready to change over the stadium, we are ready for watch parties, we have rally towels and we have all of this ready to go,” added Eric Weisberg, the vice president of marketing and creative services for Tampa Bay Rays.

Now, the fans are hoping Monday’s game at the Trop will bring a little home-field advantage and be a turning point for the Rays.

“It’s going to be tough. Houston’s tough but I think we can do it,” said Rays fan, Greg Permuy.

Tickets for Monday’s game can be found here. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Tropicana Field.

LATEST STORIES: