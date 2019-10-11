Rays hold end-of-season press conference

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays held an end-of-season press conference at Tropicana Field on Friday.

The event comes after the team’s 6-1 loss against the Houston Astros on Thursday evening during the American League Division Series.

During the press conference, one of the main themes discussed was giving thanks to the fans, players and community for such a great season.

“As far as the fans go, what they did in the two games here was unbelievable,” team manager, Kevin Cash, said. “It helped us win games, just like it helped Houston win games in their ballpark. But our fans, for them to show out the way they did, it was just an awesome experience that any of the players will ever forget.”

