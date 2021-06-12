Rays hand Orioles record-setting 14th road loss in row, 5-4

Tampa Bay Rays’ Brandon Lowe reacts after scoring on an RBI double by Joey Wendle off Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jorge Lopez during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 12, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Joey Wendle had an RBI double during a three-run first inning and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays handed the Baltimore Orioles their record-setting 14th consecutive road loss, 5-4.

It is the longest skid since the team moved from St. Louis to Baltimore in 1954. The Orioles dropped 13 straight on the road in 2018 and also in 1988.

Since the beginning of May, the Rays are a major league-best 28-10.

Austin Wynns hit a grand slam for the Orioles, who are 0-5 against Tampa Bay this season.